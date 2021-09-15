Financial Architects Inc Has $15.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.2% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,136,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after buying an additional 717,102 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,820,000 after buying an additional 502,900 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,797,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,871,000 after buying an additional 259,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,122,000 after buying an additional 1,593,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,951,000 after buying an additional 726,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,958. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

