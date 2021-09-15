Financial Architects Inc Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.95. 687,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,887,586. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion and a PE ratio of -22.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The company had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $16,604,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $183,843,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 26,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $657,981.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,065,127 shares of company stock valued at $169,571,389. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

