Financial Architects Inc Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $61.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,012. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $62.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.