Financial Contrast: GTY Technology (GTYH) vs. Its Rivals

GTY Technology (NASDAQ: GTYH) is one of 118 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare GTY Technology to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

GTY Technology has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTY Technology’s rivals have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

45.4% of GTY Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of GTY Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GTY Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 GTY Technology Competitors 634 3058 4679 88 2.50

GTY Technology presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.50%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 23.11%. Given GTY Technology’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GTY Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares GTY Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology -82.51% -13.88% -9.84% GTY Technology Competitors -38.34% -1,757.79% -11.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GTY Technology and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology $48.13 million -$44.01 million -10.20 GTY Technology Competitors $1.06 billion $1.19 million 21.12

GTY Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GTY Technology. GTY Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GTY Technology rivals beat GTY Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc. is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings was founded on August 11, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

