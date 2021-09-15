First Bank & Trust Sells 826 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

First Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

