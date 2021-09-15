First Bank & Trust Takes $31,000 Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,883,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,323,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $107.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average is $67.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. On average, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $38,652.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,534,893. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

