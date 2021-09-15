First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 1,883 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

