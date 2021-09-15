First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $221,000 Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 512.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 223.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,978,000 after buying an additional 1,609,045 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Timken by 1,240.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,449 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 72.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after acquiring an additional 890,914 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 181.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,380,000 after acquiring an additional 591,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 33.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,362,000 after acquiring an additional 483,504 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken stock opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average is $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken Company has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The Timken’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

