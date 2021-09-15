First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

