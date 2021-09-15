First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,229,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 117,004 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 978.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 234,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 212,415 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADI stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). Sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

