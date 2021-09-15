First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

FEO opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $15.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

