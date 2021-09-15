First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Holdings Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,321,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $57.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

