First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 973.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 204,870 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 109,865 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,199,000 after purchasing an additional 484,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.98. 24,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,639. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $52.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86.

