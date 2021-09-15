First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Down 71.2% in August

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RFEU stock opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.18. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.46 and a twelve month high of $79.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

