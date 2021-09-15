FirstService (TSE:FSV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $249.90

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$249.90 and last traded at C$244.48, with a volume of 133465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$231.58.

FSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$236.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$232.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of C$10.74 billion and a PE ratio of 71.21.

In other FirstService news, Director Frederick Reichheld sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$250.80, for a total value of C$928,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,567,007.60.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

