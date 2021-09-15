Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FVRR. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Amundi bought a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fiverr International by 18.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVRR opened at $189.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.72 and a beta of 1.93. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $115.73 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.11.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

