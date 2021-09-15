Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 9.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 6.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Flowserve by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLS stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.82. 1,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,908. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

