Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Update

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 363.6% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.99.

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $73.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

