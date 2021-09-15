FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FLYLF opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of iridium satellite communications. The company products include Automated Flight Information Reporting System(AFIRS), which is a satellite communications aircraft interface device (AID) that enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming and Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting(TAMDAR), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time.

