FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FormFactor were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 421,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after buying an additional 47,520 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 39,127 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,083,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

