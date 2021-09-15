Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $290.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.52% from the company’s previous close.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.52.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $300.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 96.96, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Fortinet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

