Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of FOJCY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.39. 1,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

