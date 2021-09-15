Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of FOJCY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.39. 1,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

