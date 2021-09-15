Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,160 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.