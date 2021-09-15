Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Up 8.3%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. 207,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,924,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

A number of research firms have commented on FSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,572,000 after acquiring an additional 698,750 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 388,251 shares during the period. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,038,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 448,836 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

