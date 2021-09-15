Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $318.94 Million

Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will announce $318.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $321.00 million and the lowest is $315.00 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $260.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,058,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,239,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 9,040.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after buying an additional 438,291 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 2,104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,870,000 after buying an additional 434,632 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,101,000 after buying an additional 406,942 shares during the period.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.63. 176,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,239. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $172.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

