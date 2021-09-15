Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stock Position Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $106,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $141.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

