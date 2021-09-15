Friedman Industries, Incorporated (FRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on November 12th

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Friedman Industries has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 29.28%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Friedman Industries news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $49,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,770.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,144 shares of company stock valued at $113,661 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

