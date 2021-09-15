Friendz Tops 1-Day Volume of $96,783.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Friendz has a market capitalization of $437,460.79 and $96,783.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Friendz has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00063911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00149819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.58 or 0.00808798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046549 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

