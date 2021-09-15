FS KKR Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,052 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,408% compared to the average volume of 335 call options.

NYSE FSK opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $8,448,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

