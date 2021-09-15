FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.08. FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF shares last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 37,340 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,486,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the second quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 766.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter.

