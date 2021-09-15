FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 4.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FuelCell Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 156,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.27% of FuelCell Energy worth $36,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FCEL shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

