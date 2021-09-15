Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 147,383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after acquiring an additional 65,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

FULT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

