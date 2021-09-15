Function X (FX) Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $63.01 million and $2.78 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,946.23 or 1.00044458 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00067526 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00072332 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001142 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002127 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 86,015,585 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.