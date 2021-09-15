Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Short Interest Update

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 411.7% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 787,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DROP opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Fuse Science has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
Fuse Science Company Profile
