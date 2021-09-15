Fusible (FUSII) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,352.00

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusible has traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fusible has a market cap of $110,774.30 and approximately $8,352.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusible alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00076542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00122907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.72 or 0.00180798 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,346.03 or 0.99858856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.10 or 0.07116417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.66 or 0.00866139 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.