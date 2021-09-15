Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Futu alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FUTU traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,884,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,828,521. Futu has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average of $132.70.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Futu will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.