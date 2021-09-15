FY2021 EPS Estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) Decreased by Analyst (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

70489 has a twelve month low of C$18.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

