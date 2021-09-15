FY2022 EPS Estimates for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concrete Pumping in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $465.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

