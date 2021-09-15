FY2022 EPS Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Lifted by Analyst

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a report issued on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $16.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s FY2023 earnings at $18.11 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $296.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.79 and its 200 day moving average is $272.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $176.49 and a 52-week high of $309.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,916,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

