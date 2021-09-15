FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Albemarle Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albemarle in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $8.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.30.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALB. UBS Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.95.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $230.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $253.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.39 and its 200-day moving average is $178.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Albemarle by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 11.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 20,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Albemarle by 34.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 45,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

