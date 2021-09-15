Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Galaxy Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

GXYEF opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

