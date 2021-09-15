Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Gamma Communications stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37. Gamma Communications has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $28.73.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

