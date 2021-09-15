Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Gamma Communications stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37. Gamma Communications has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $28.73.
Gamma Communications Company Profile
