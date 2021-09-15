Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) PT Raised to $171.25

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its target price increased by Zacks Investment Research to $171.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.04.

Shares of GRMN opened at $169.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.33. Garmin has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Garmin by 2,037.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 342,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Garmin by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after purchasing an additional 291,472 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Garmin by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Garmin by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

