Genaro Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.67 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (GNX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

