General Electric (NYSE:GE) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.80.

NYSE:GE opened at $100.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $115.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

