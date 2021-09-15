Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Gentherm reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gentherm.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

In other news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

THRM traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $79.02. 1,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,913. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.