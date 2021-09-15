Genus plc (LON:GNS) Insider Stephen Wilson Sells 20,000 Shares

Genus plc (LON:GNS) insider Stephen Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Genus stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,615 ($73.36), for a total value of £1,123,000 ($1,467,206.69).

Shares of Genus stock opened at GBX 5,655 ($73.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 76.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,644.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,256.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. Genus plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,702 ($48.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,310 ($82.44).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 21.70 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Genus’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNS shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) price target on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

