Ghost (GHOST) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $9.33 million and approximately $256,354.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ghost Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

