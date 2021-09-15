Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up to $67.30

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.30, but opened at $70.00. Global-e Online shares last traded at $67.24, with a volume of 13,505 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
