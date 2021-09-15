Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up to $67.30

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.30, but opened at $70.00. Global-e Online shares last traded at $67.24, with a volume of 13,505 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.55.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

