Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the August 15th total of 158,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:GLP opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. The company has a market cap of $678.54 million, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 77.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLP shares. Barclays cut Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 9,120 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $238,761.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,611,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 94,901 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Global Partners by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares during the period. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

